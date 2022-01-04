Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Olin has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.