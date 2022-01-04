OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on OMRNY. Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496. OMRON has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

