OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have commented on OMRNY. Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496. OMRON has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.
About OMRON
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
