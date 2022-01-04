Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTEX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 579,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,135 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 971,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,340,000 after acquiring an additional 274,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

