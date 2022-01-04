Oppenheimer Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

FCEL stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

