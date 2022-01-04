Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Update

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBAS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million and a PE ratio of -27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. Optibase has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optibase from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

