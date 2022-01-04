Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OCC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,762. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

