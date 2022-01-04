Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,260 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

