Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $823.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

