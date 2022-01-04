O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

