Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Up 0.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

