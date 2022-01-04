Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 49.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $635,416.96 and $6,818.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

