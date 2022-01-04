Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,912. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

