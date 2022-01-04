OST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,336.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, OST has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $19,336.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

