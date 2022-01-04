Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 42,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $944,800.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00.
OM stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
