Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 42,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $944,800.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00.

OM stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.