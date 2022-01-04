Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.95.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

