Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of OVV opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

