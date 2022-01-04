Pallapay One Day Volume Reaches $528,520.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $528,520.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 514,129,818 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

