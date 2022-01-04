Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $544.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

