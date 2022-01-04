Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $15.14 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and $5.18 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.14 or 0.00032798 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,078 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

