Particl Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and $2,645.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003873 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00037944 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00357500 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,813,759 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

