Pawtocol (UPI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.15 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $2.15 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.95 or 0.08245408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,133.87 or 0.99973185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

