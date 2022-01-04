Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $2.34 million and $164,019.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars.

