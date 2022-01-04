Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 433,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

