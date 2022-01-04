Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 1,508 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.74% of Dorman Products worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

