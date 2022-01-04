Pembroke Management LTD Buys 496,657 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 485.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.32% of Lion Electric worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,919. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

