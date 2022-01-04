Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Gentherm accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.25% of Gentherm worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRM stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,525. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

