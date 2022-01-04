Pembroke Management LTD Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

CSSE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,817. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

