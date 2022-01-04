Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 492 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,145. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

