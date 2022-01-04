Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

