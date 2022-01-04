Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,332.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.33 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,562.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

