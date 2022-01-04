Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

