Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

About Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.