People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 60,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,885. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

