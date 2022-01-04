Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $944.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $944.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.21 or 0.08161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.74 or 1.00017025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

