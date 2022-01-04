Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,460,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 45,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,265,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.