Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 25,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 48,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.04 million and a PE ratio of -217.50.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.