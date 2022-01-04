PFG Advisors Acquires 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 825,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,009,000 after purchasing an additional 295,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

