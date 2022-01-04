PFG Advisors Has $878,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

