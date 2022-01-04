PFG Advisors Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

