PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the November 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PML opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

