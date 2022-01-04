PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the November 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
PML opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
