Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $710.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00295022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,990,783 coins and its circulating supply is 433,730,347 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

