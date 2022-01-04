Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 102.9% in December

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PT opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.