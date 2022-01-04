Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,075.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $18,075.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

