PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

