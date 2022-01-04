PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306,399 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

