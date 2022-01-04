PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.