PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 197,935 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

