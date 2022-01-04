PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,115 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

