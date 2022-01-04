POA (POA) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
