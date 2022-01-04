PolkaCover (CVR) Price Down 15.9% This Week

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.76 or 0.08204152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.78 or 0.99807930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007492 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

